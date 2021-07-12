Cancel
Lucas Glover Wins His First PGA Tour Event Since His Wife Was Arrested for Attacking Him and His Mother and Calling Him a ‘Loser’ After a Bad Round

Back in 2018, Lucas Glover’s wife thought he was a loser. Three years later, he’s a PGA Tour champion once again. Glover triumphed at this past weekend’s John Deere Classic by two strokes for his first win since 2011. It was also the first time Glover found the winner’s circle on Tour since his wife, Krista, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest after attacking him and his mother following a bad golf round.

