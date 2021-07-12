Rick Roberts: Are The Democrats Lying About The Texas Election Integrity Bill?

Did you hear about the letter a group called Dallas Justice Now sent to an affluent White neighborhood asking them not to send their kids to elite schools, so kids of color could get those slots? One college student has an issue with that. CJ Pearson is 18 years old and a student at the University of Alabama. He’s the campaign manager for our friend Vernon Jones, running for Governor of Georgia. CJ also happens to be Black. And when he read this letter, it reminded him of who’s the real racists: the Left! Or, as CJ put it, “when Blacks win, the Left loses!” CJ joins Rick and explains what he means on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)