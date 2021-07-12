Cancel
Elections

Rick Roberts: Are The Democrats Lying About The Texas Election Integrity Bill?

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s racist! It will suppress minority votes! It will make it harder to vote! It’s targeted to people of color! That’s just some of the comments from the Left about Senate Bill 1, the revised Election Integrity bill in the special session of the Texas Legislature. The author of the bill, State Senator Bryan Hughes, goes further: they’re lies! Would this bill really make Texas the hardest state to vote in? Sen. Hughes is here to explain what’s in the bill…and what’s not! BREAKING NEWS: Texas Democrats flee the state to prevent the bill from being passed…again! How will Republicans respond? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio Democrats Introduce Bill To Repeal Two Ohio Election Law Changes

Democrats and groups representing voters have been critical of two changes in election laws that are in the new state budget. Now, there’s a bill that would repeal those measures. As promised, Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) has introduced a repeal of one new law to prevent collaboration between elections...
ElectionsWUHF

Texas election bill 'expands voting access,' says Williams

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After leaving Texas to block a vote on an election reform bill at least five Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID, despite being fully vaccinated. This news comes days after Texas House Democrats took pictures on a plane maskless they flew to D.C. “Even though...
ElectionsGarden City News

Election integrity

The last election has raised some serious questions as to whether all the votes cast were registered in a legitimate and accurate database – in other words, whether the votes generated came from citizens 18 and older whose primary residence is recorded at a respective county election board. The list...
Dallas, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: “When Blacks Win, The Left Loses!”

Did you hear about the letter a group called Dallas Justice Now sent to an affluent White neighborhood asking them not to send their kids to elite schools, so kids of color could get those slots? One college student has an issue with that. CJ Pearson is 18 years old and a student at the University of Alabama. He’s the campaign manager for our friend Vernon Jones, running for Governor of Georgia. CJ also happens to be Black. And when he read this letter, it reminded him of who’s the real racists: the Left! Or, as CJ put it, “when Blacks win, the Left loses!” CJ joins Rick and explains what he means on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Bill filed would audit 2020 election in major Texas counties

While the special legislative session in Austin is still frozen after Democrats fled for Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on election integrity legislation, a newly filed bill would subject the 2020 election in Texas to a forensic audit. Dubbed the “Texas Voter Confidence Act,” House Bill 241 by State Rep....
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
Texas Statetexassignal.com

The voting rights bills Texas Democrats are fighting for in Washington

By leaving the state and breaking quorum, Texas Democrats have halted the GOP’s assault on voting rights, for now. However, this is merely a delaying tactic. In order to completely halt voter suppression, federal legislation will be needed. Texas Democratic lawmakers are not just in DC to buy time, they are also lobbying Congress to pass key voting rights bills.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans tell Democrats to come back to Texas to negotiate election bill

AUSTIN, Texas 一 The special session in Texas is in limbo since Democrats have been in Washington D.C for three weeks. Thursday, they testified in a congressional hearing about the Republican-led election bill they are protesting. The Democrats continued to push back against the proposal, saying it restricts Texan's access...
Electionstheroanokestar.com

SCOTT DREYER: Do You Care About Election Integrity?

For God does not show favoritism. -Romans 2:11 (NIV) Those who make things happen. Those who watch things happen. (Some wise guy also said, There are two kinds of people:. Those who put people into categories. And those who don’t. But I digress….) The issues of election fairness, access, integrity,...
Healthwbap.com

Rick Roberts: What Is Rick’s Position On The Vaccine?

If Rick has gotten one email, he’s gotten a thousand about the COVID vaccine. What does Rick think? Should we get the vaccine? Or shouldn’t we? Some are blaming talk show hosts like Rick for people not getting the shot. So Rick clears the air once and for all. Rick’s position on the vaccine is…he’s not a doctor. It’s not his job to give you medical advice. So the choice is yours: think for yourself, talk to your doctor, then either get the shot, or don’t. Rick can’t make that decision for you! Clear enough? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo courtesy of WFAA)
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

'Snafu' Lies With Elections Bd.

To the Editor: In response to The Chief-Leader's recent story on the WFP ballot line ("Signature Snafu Keeps WFP Off November Ballots in Most Races"), we felt it important to underscore the significance of the New York City Board of Elections' decision. There was no "signature snafu." After several of...

