Texas State

Gov. Abbott releases statement on TX House Democrats decision to break quorum

By Samantha Rojas
abc7amarillo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the Texas House Democrats breaking quorum and leaving the state. "Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.

