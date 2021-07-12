Cancel
Davenport, IA

New Tribute Beer for Quad Cities Home Brewer, Kurt Smelser

By Bill Stage
97X
97X
 17 days ago
Geneseo Brewing Co has a tribute beer on tap for a home brewer who passed away. Cane Enabled is available now. Check out the IG video above for the story. Send CBW Over the Edge is a series of guest bartending events on The Mezz with the goal of raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. For every new fundraising milestone hit a CBW server will rappel off of the downtown Davenport historical Blackhawk Hotel at BBBS’s annual “Over the Edge” event on Saturday, August 21st.

97X

97X

Davenport, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Davenport, IAPosted by
97X

Ain’t Nuttin’ But A Tang Thang at Radicle Effect in Rock Island

What's Tappening on 97X is brought to you by The QC Ale Trail: A self-guided tour of the 14 (and counting) participating craft breweries across the QCA. Create an account online at qcaletrail.com and then check-in at each brewery. The QC Ale Trail is easy to keep track of right on your phone, or go old school and print the paper passport. Blaze the QC Ale Trail and win prizes just for supporting our amazing breweries in the QC. Plus check out their new merch and all the Craft Beer Knowledge in their Beer Blog.
Iowa StatePosted by
97X

Ragbrai Ends in Clinton Iowa this Weekend

RAGBRAI is the Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. It is more than just a bike ride. It is an epic seven-day bicycling adventure that tests endurance, showcases community and builds lasting friendships. In fact it's the longest, largest and oldest bicycle touring event in the world. It is one-third...
West Des Moines, IAPosted by
97X

PHOTOS: The New Car Mod Trend In The Quad Cities

Yesterday on my way home from work, I was driving up Brady Street and saw the weirdest thing. I snapped a photo, but it didn't quite do it justice. It was a Ford Fiesta, but it didn't have any doors. It wasn't any surprise to me when I rolled up to it and saw there were three teenage boys in the car.
Iowa StatePosted by
97X

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Announce Iowa Tour Stop

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have announced a tour stop in Iowa along their 2021 tour. Joan Jett is known for her eight platinum and gold albums as well as nine Top 40 singles, which propelled her to becoming a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. You might know...
Moline, ILPosted by
97X

Running and Craft Beer Mixes Well in Upcoming Moline Race

Sometimes when you run a race…you hit the finish line and you’re greeted with a free beer! It’s a wonderful treat and one that has kept me on track during the very few races I’ve been a part of. I talked with Josh Sherrod who has a brilliant idea. He’s...
CarsPosted by
97X

PHOTOS: The 2021 Bix 7 From The Rock ‘n’ Roll Mansion

It was a fantastic day to watch thousands of people pass by our radio station after a year of no Bix race. The streets were lined up early despite the record temps for the Bix 7. It was even hot for us. Lot of talking and handing out drinks, donuts and trophies. That's hard work. It was a good thing we had some "volunteer" help as well.
Davenport, IAPosted by
97X

Davenport Is Getting A Meatball’s Sandwich Company

Meatball's Sandwich Company is expanding quickly in the Quad Cities. They announced on social media that a second location is coming to the Quad Cities and this one will be in downtown Davenport. In a social media post on Monday, Meatball's Sandwich Company announced that they are adding a second...
AnimalsPosted by
97X

WATCH: Bird Hits Girl In Face On Slingshot Ride

I typically see videos and chuckle at them before moving on, but for some reason, this video has me laughing my ass off every time I look at it. Slingshot videos are great because you get to see people's ridiculous reactions to being hurtled toward the sky at full speed.
Iowa StatePosted by
97X

Field of Dreams Ticket Prices Released

Just about everyone in the state of Iowa have entered the Field of Dreams MLB Ticket Lottery to win a chance to buy tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime game being held in Dyersville. Everyone wants to know how much they're going to have to shell out to be able to see the game.
Davenport, IAPosted by
97X

Locust Street Reopened in Davenport

The last few weeks have been a pain in the butt for anyone who travels from Bettendorf to Davenport with Locust Street being closed. Davenport Public Works posted on Facebook last night to say that Locust Street has been reopened. They did mention that the area of Kenwood and Woodland...
Iowa City, IAPosted by
97X

Fundraising Information for the Marzen Family

This morning we talked with Debi Marzen, whose husband, Randy, was hospitalized after attempting to stop his vehicle from being stolen. Randy is currently in Iowa City at the University of Iowa Hospital, recovering from what police believe was him being knocked to the ground by his car. The assailants have yet to be identified and are believed to be at large.
Iowa StatePosted by
97X

ZZ Top Announces Another Iowa Tour Stop

ZZ Top, one of the biggest names in Classic Rock has apparently decided that they haven't gotten enough of Iowa, and are making another stop in the state. On September 15th, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" will take the stage at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. The...
Illinois StatePosted by
97X

90-Year-Old Illinois Man Walking 3,500 Miles in A Year For St. Jude

Dean Troutman saved his longest walk for his last. At 90-years-old, he's decided to walk 10 miles a day for the next year to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. If he sticks to his plan, he'll end up in North Carolina by the fall, Texas this winter, and home around the middle of next summer. He'll loop through 15 states.
RestaurantsPosted by
97X

Sign The Petition to Bring Back Arby’s Potato Cakes

I stopped by my local Arby's for a Beef 'N Cheddar and a Potato Cake yesterday, and was told that the Potato Cake has been discontinued. I wouldn't get one there, but I was told that there are locations that still have them until they run out. The announcement came...
Rock Island, ILPosted by
97X

Downtown Rock Island Bringing Back Ya Maka My Weekend

Another event that we missed out on in 2020...is back this year! The Rock Island District will once again be turned into a Caribbean party with "Ya Maka My Weekend". Saturday, August 14 taking up the entire District area. Ya Maka My Weekend celebrates the Caribbean culture with great food,...
Davenport, IAPosted by
97X

Quad Cities Record Stores to Celebrate Record Store Day

Record Store Day is this Saturday, July 17, 2021 which is a GREAT time to support your local independent record store and get some cool collectibles at the same time!. Coop Records is open on Saturday 3727 Avenue of the Cities Moline, IL with a great selection open from 9a-9p.

