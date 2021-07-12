Cancel
Pulaski, VA

Obituary for Dennis Lee Cox

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Lee Cox, age 74 of Snowville passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born November 11, 1946 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Quentin Roosevelt Cox & Sybol Ewing Quesenberry Cox. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carolyn O’Dell Cox (9/3/2020), children, Sarah Louise Cox, Dennis Jeremy Cox, father & mother-in-law, Gunard Hebron & Delma Louise O’Dell, brother-in-law, Don Lewis Fariss and sister-in-law, Dreama Darlene Gallimore.

