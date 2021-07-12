4 Easy Ways to Create Joyful Engagement

Businesses in America and worldwide have become increasingly adept at increasing productivity, improving margins, and making money. But what about our happiness at work? Alarming statistics have between 70-80% of employees actively disengaged at work. We're unhappy at our jobs, and if you hadn't noticed, we spend a ton of our lives at work. The importance of employment happiness seems readily apparent. Even so, many Americans have little to no expectation of liking their jobs or feeling satisfied at them. "It's just a job," you'll often hear them say. Whether they lack the luxury to be able to care about enjoying their work, or they've been preconditioned to consider their job a necessary evil, work happiness isn't even on many people's radar.