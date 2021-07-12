Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

4 Easy Ways to Create Joyful Engagement

By Jim Wilder
outreachmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Wilder and Marcus Warner: There are at least four practical ways leaders can create joyful engagement in the people they lead. We know we have succeeded in this task when we hear people say things like, “I sure like this team and what we do.” To build this kind of engagement we need to practice the four Ps.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

4 ways to create productive and committed teams

We use three reciprocation styles in our daily interactions: giving, taking and matching. Employees who tend to be givers are a boon to any organization, boosting performance on nearly every measurable metric. A culture of giving can be encouraged by assessing and incentivizing this type of behaviour. A few weeks...
RelationshipsPsych Centra

7 Ways to Create Emotional Safety in Your Relationship

Understanding how to create emotional safety is key to fostering meaningful connections and healthy relationships. Emotional safety is the foundation for a loving and healthy relationship. It’s about establishing trust with another person and feeling safe enough to be open and vulnerable with them. To put it simply, emotional safety...
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

7 Ways to Create a Horrible Office Culture

Businesses in America and worldwide have become increasingly adept at increasing productivity, improving margins, and making money. But what about our happiness at work? Alarming statistics have between 70-80% of employees actively disengaged at work. We're unhappy at our jobs, and if you hadn't noticed, we spend a ton of our lives at work. The importance of employment happiness seems readily apparent. Even so, many Americans have little to no expectation of liking their jobs or feeling satisfied at them. "It's just a job," you'll often hear them say. Whether they lack the luxury to be able to care about enjoying their work, or they've been preconditioned to consider their job a necessary evil, work happiness isn't even on many people's radar.
abnormalreturns.com

Learning money lessons the easy way

Reading allows us to learn life lessons without having to live through them ourselves. Sometimes this happens through fiction, sometimes through real life. When it comes to money, these lessons can be all the more consequential. Last year, How I Invest Money by Brian Portnoy and Josh Brown gave us...
GardeningTelegraph

Three easy tips on how to create Instagram-friendly flower photos

One of the mixed blessings of gardening is the fleeting nature of so many flowers – we spend months dreaming, sowing, nurturing them and then their starring moment lasts just a few weeks or even days. But the Instagram flat lay – a collection of materials artfully arranged before being photographed from above – is helping to provide beautiful records of those transient moments.
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

Why Listening to Real Young People Matters

Why Listening to Real Young People Matters The beginning of love for others is learning to listen to them. God’s love for us is shown by the fact that God not only gives God’s Word, but also lends us God’s ear…Christians who can no longer listen to one another will soon no longer be listening […]
CelebritiesThrive Global

Michele Mitchell: ” Create active engagement”

Create active engagement. We primarily do this on Instagram, but whatever platform your audience is on, you need to be there as well. We do giveaways (which the younger audience loves) and also IG Live discussions. As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
RetailInc.com

3 Ways to Reach and Engage Gen-Z Shoppers

Generation Z accounts for more than 40 percent of consumers in the U.S. With a collective annual spending power estimated at $143 billion, this group is projected to be the largest consumer population in the country by 2026. For brands, meaningfully connecting with these 68 million Americans is a must. But before businesses can win the dollars and loyalty of this audience, they need to understand Gen-Z's preferences along the path to purchase.
Religionarcamax.com

Why can’t I overcome?

Q: I struggle with resentment in my life, and to be honest, I often blame God even though I do love Him as Lord and try to live in a way that is pleasing. Why can’t I overcome? – R.H. A: How does resentment develop? It develops within the climate...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Happiness hacks: 3 ways to add joy to your life

As kids head back to school, here’s a new way to ask “how was your day?” that can cultivate curiosity and boost your family’s brain health. Jennifer Zientz, head of clinical services at Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas, says striking up a meaningful conversation with your kids after school or around the dinner table keeps “neuroplasticity going.” “I like to ask my own kids to describe their day using three different words,” says Zientz in an article on tips for brain health posted on wellandgood.com. “Even if they’re not the most complex concepts, it makes them stop and think. And it’s a way for parents to engage with their kids, which helps them build confidence in interacting with adults.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy