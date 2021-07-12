Donald Trump Scores First Amendment Win in “Fake News” Meme Case

In what appears to be a first-of-its-kind ruling, a New York judge finds that a meme of two toddlers was "newsworthy." Donald Trump is no longer on Twitter. The lawsuit that he filed last week against the social media service for supposed censorship almost certainly won’t change that. Nevertheless, the former president can enjoy at least one First Amendment victory. A New York judge has just dismissed a privacy lawsuit against him over the retweeting of a meme. In what appears to be a first, the judge finds the meme to be “newsworthy.”