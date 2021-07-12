Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How to Reverse Declining Volunteer Numbers

By Jeff Henderson
outreachmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 tips for recruiting more people for your church’s ministries. This is a post by Jeff Henderson. Jeff is a leading voice on how to create and grow momentum for organizations and leaders and is a member of my Speaking Team. Jeff is the founder of The For Company and author of the book, Know What You’re For.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Speaking Team#The For Company#Covid#Gwinnett Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionkarlvaters.com

How Do You Define A Healthy Church Aside From The Numbers?

If numbers aren’t the only way to tell if a church is healthy, what else is there?. I get that question a lot. Mostly from other pastors. And no, they’re not being facetious when they ask it. They truly don’t know the answer. Isn’t that … I don’t know …...
CharitiesNewsweek

Number of Americans Giving to Charities Declined to 49.6 Percent, Study Shows

The number of American households donating to charity fell to 49.6 percent in 2018, down from 66 percent in 2000, according to a study released Tuesday. Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, which publishes the study every other year, uses a nationally representative survey that tracks the giving patterns of more than 9,000 U.S. households.
Religionbaptistpress.com

For revitalization focus on the mission, leadership development, says church health strategist

DALLAS (BP) – Jonathan Smith remembers the day he learned his church couldn’t afford a cup of coffee. He knew the church had struggled. It held plenty of building space but not the people to fill it. An aging membership reflected the difficulties in reaching the next generation. The congregation had been formative in planting other churches…but only because of a couple of splits in the fellowship.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Three Reasons Pastors Must Pursue Holiness

“Vigilance” has to be the war-cry of every pastor. “The true Christian is called to be a soldier,” wrote J. C. Ryle, “and must behave as such from the day of his conversion to the day of his death.” [1] Pastors face a myriad of temptations. All are common—idleness, lust, and anger. Some are made sharper by the unique nature of a pastor’s work—pride, discontentment, and impatience stand out.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Evangelism and Costly Discipleship

Following Christ is costly, but worth it. This article originally appeared on the Lausanne Movement website and is republished here with permission from the Lausanne Movement. We are simply and solemnly asking, “If the world is to be evangelized, if men and women of all nations are to be brought into the kingdom of God, what kind of sacrifice will be needed? What is the price to be paid? What will it cost us?”
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Peyton Jones: Reimagining Church Planting—Part 1

“I had mistaken church starting for church planting. And that distinction made all the difference.”. In the more than 25 years that veteran church planter Peyton Jones has been in ministry, he has served in almost every incarnation and context of church. He is founder of the New Breed Church Planting Network and is an expert in the field of missional engagement strategy. A self-described “accidental church planter,” Jones has planted in a Starbucks and in inner-city Long Beach, California, and serves as the church planting catalyst of the Western U.S. and Canada for the North American Mission Board.
Religionky-news.com

"Choose Faith!"

Those who believe in Jesus Christ have to make a daily decision to live by faith. Faith is the key element of the Christian experience. Faith is the greatest asset to the individual Christian. We are saved by faith. We are called upon to live by faith. The Word of God confirms this by stating, "The just shall live by faith." It should not come as any surprise that satan works overtime to destroy the faith of the believer. He is an expert at discouragement. He thrives by planting lies in the minds of those who love God. He raises doubts and concerns and builds "mountains out of mole hills." He distracts through mirages and smokescreens that produce fear, discouragement, doubt, and unbelief. These are his weapons of choice and he yields them with devastating ferocity, shooting his fiery darts towards the heart and mind of the unsuspecting believer. Faith looks at the lies, the mirages, the myths, so carefully fabricated, and declares them to be what they are. No matter how real the enemies' work may feel or seem, we are not to fail to believe God for a way through the darkness. Discouragement, doubt, and unbelief cannot coexist with faith; so I choose to believe!
Saddlebrooke, AZtucson.com

The Community Church at Saddlebrooke Celebrates Retirement of Care Pastor Les French

Les French, a long-time SaddleBrooke resident and member of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke has stepped down as the Pastor of Care Ministries. After serving CCSB in numerous ministries since joining in 2003, Les was asked to assume the staff position of Assistant Pastor and Director of Care Ministries in 2016. These ministries include IN TOUCH MINISTRY, assuring meaningful contacts with all members of the congregation, Hospital Equipment Loans, open to all SaddleBrooke residents, Prayer Team Ministry, Hospital and Home visitation and Grief Share Ministry. Serving as the Pastor’s Assistant means he was involved in all aspects of setting up the church services. Les’ wife Sandy served as full partner in the Care Ministry serving as the Lead Coordinator for IN TOUCH MINISTRY and being on the Prayer Team Leadership. She has sung in long-time SaddleBrooke resident and member of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke Les French has stepped down as the Pastor of Care Ministries.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Debunking 4 Housing Allowance Myths

The minister’s housing allowance is arguably one of the most advantageous benefits available to ministers—while also one of the most confusing. Let’s talk about four common myths, and their truths, surrounding a minister’s housing allowance. Myth 1: Housing allowance is an additional income provided to the pastor A common misconception among pastors, church administrators, and […]
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Faith seeking understanding is how we should relate to God

I don’t think we like to say that very much as it seems kind of weak or dumb or confused. We all want to understand things don’t we? It is the only way we have any control at all in this confusing, often messed-up world we live in. We think that the more we understand, the better off we are and the more manageable life seems.
Florida StatePosted by
The Independent

An alligator tried to enter a Florida church, so the pastor attempted to baptise it

When one Florida church was visited by an alligator, the pastor decided to snap up the opportunity to invite it in and baptise it.Speaking to NBC2 News, Daniel Gregory, lead pastor of Victory Church, said he was informed about the 4ft gator’s arrival on Tuesday afternoon by one of the church’s daycare workers.“He’s coming to church, get ready,” Gregory said in a recorded video, before admitting to the news station that he went to do “what I probably shouldn’t do and go take a selfie with it.”“He came to our church, so I don’t know what his spiritual condition...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
Religionseeleylake.com

Jesus said, "Whoever is not with Me is against Me..."

• Free will....whoever does not gather with Me scatters" (Luke 11:14-[23]). Without remaining with Jesus in His sacraments, whereby we obey His commandments, "we can do nothing" fruitful in His eyes (John 15:1-[5]-27). • Unbelief. Why would Jesus establish one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church, where He would always be...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Thankfulness When You Are Anxious

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. - Philippians 4:6. Not a single day goes by when there is not some discouraging news, some concerning thought, some distressing information or some worrying reality. Struggle, expectations (real or imagined), obligations, responsibilities make up the reality of living in this world.
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Religionarcamax.com

Why can’t I overcome?

Q: I struggle with resentment in my life, and to be honest, I often blame God even though I do love Him as Lord and try to live in a way that is pleasing. Why can’t I overcome? – R.H. A: How does resentment develop? It develops within the climate...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Tony Evans issues call for Kingdom Race Theology

DALLAS (BP) – Conflict in terms of race relations boils down to a pivotal question, Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship told those gathered at his church on Wednesday, July 21. “Am I a reconciler, or am I a combatant? Am I contributing to what God has done...

Comments / 0

Community Policy