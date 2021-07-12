How to Reverse Declining Volunteer Numbers

Those who believe in Jesus Christ have to make a daily decision to live by faith. Faith is the key element of the Christian experience. Faith is the greatest asset to the individual Christian. We are saved by faith. We are called upon to live by faith. The Word of God confirms this by stating, "The just shall live by faith." It should not come as any surprise that satan works overtime to destroy the faith of the believer. He is an expert at discouragement. He thrives by planting lies in the minds of those who love God. He raises doubts and concerns and builds "mountains out of mole hills." He distracts through mirages and smokescreens that produce fear, discouragement, doubt, and unbelief. These are his weapons of choice and he yields them with devastating ferocity, shooting his fiery darts towards the heart and mind of the unsuspecting believer. Faith looks at the lies, the mirages, the myths, so carefully fabricated, and declares them to be what they are. No matter how real the enemies' work may feel or seem, we are not to fail to believe God for a way through the darkness. Discouragement, doubt, and unbelief cannot coexist with faith; so I choose to believe!