La Grande, OR

9 hurt in eastern Oregon head-on vehicle crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
ISLAND CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least nine people were hurt in a head-on vehicle collision in eastern Oregon when preliminary investigation says one driver fell asleep.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from La Grande was driving on a residential street in Island City with two other adults and a child when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, The Observer reported.

Her Ford Fusion hit a Chevrolet Tahoe with a driver, another adult passenger and three children inside. La Grande Fire Department officials say two people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated and one person was hurt badly enough to be flown to a larger hospital for treatment.

At least seven others went to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said that there were no indications of impairment and an initial statement from the driver indicated she fell asleep while driving. Her statement was consistent with witness statements, police said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

