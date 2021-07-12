Cancel
Texas House Democrats Flee the State in Move that Could Block Voting Restrictions Bill, Bring Legislature to a Halt

By Alexa Ura, Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune
July 12, 2021 – Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives left the state Monday afternoon en route to Washington, D.C., in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 26 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

OP-ED: The Movement for Justice Will Not Be Deterred

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court just undercut the Voting Rights Act again. Having gutted the section that required pre-approval of state voting laws to protect the rights of minorities to vote in Shelby v. Holder, Republican-appointed justices now have castrated the backup clause — Section 2 — which bans racial discrimination in election practices in Brnovich v. DNC. The result will open the floodgates even further to the wave of partisan laws that Republicans are pushing in states across the country to suppress the votes of African Americans and other people of color. The right-wing justices continue their assault on the meaning and power of the Voting Rights Act, a triumph of the civil rights movement that Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent, noted represents the “best in America.” The reaction against the civil rights movement continues.
Austin, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Democratic Candidate for Texas Lt. Governor Mike Collier Asks "When Are We Fixing The Damn Grid?" After Pointless Patrick Press Conference

Austin, Texas — Today, after Dan Patrick hosted a press conference to spend 30 minutes whining about Texas Democrats not giving in to Republican-led attempts to restrict voting rights and lying about critical race theory, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier took the time to ask when exactly Republican leaders were planning to fix the damn grid.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

"What's Next?": CDC Eviction Protection Ends July 31

DALLAS – July 20, 2021 – Since April 2020, several benefits and assistance programs have been rolled out to help Dallas residents and others throughout Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those programs was the issuance of a federal eviction moratorium to prevent evictions influenced by COVID-19 hardship, initially set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas House Republicans Vote to Track Down Absent Democrats and Arrest Them if Necessary

The procedural move carries little apparent weight since the Democrats who fled the state to break quorum are beyond the jurisdiction of Texas law enforcement. More than 50 House Democrats left Monday for Washington, D.C., to deny the chamber a quorum — the minimum number of lawmakers needed to conduct business — as it takes upvoting restrictions and other GOP priorities in special session.

