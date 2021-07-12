Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Class Impact: LB Jaylen Sneed To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNOzJ_0aursS1k00

Notre Dame landed an important commitment when Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed picked the Irish over Oregon and Tennessee.

Let's break down how this commitment impacts the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class and depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Sneed becomes the 18th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class. He is also the 10th defensive player and the fourth linebacker.

Sneed joins linebacker commits Josh Burnham, Nolan Ziegler and Niuafe Tuihalamaka in the class. It gives Notre Dame four players that earned at least a 4.0-star grade on the Irish Breakdown board and three linebackers that are ranked in the Top 100 by at least one recruiting service.

This is significant because linebacker is a major question mark beyond the 2021 season, which made it a huge need in the 2022 class. Notre Dame whiffed at linebacker completely in the 2020 class and signed just two in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame needed an influx of talent at linebacker, and it now has that. Landing Sneed, Burnham, Tuihalamaka and Ziegler gives the Notre Dame staff an elite linebacker haul, one that no team in the country will be able to top.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame is recruiting Sneed to play the Rover position, but part of what makes him such a unique prospect is his versatility. Sneed could eventually grow into a Will linebacker or possibly a third inside linebacker in a 3-3-5 look, and the inside positions are ultimately where I see his game fitting the best. I could even see him playing some Mike linebacker in certain situations, or if the defense wants to go with more speed than size.

Sneed played defensive end as a junior and displayed an impressive ability to rush the quarterback, something that should come in handy for the Irish on third down. He has the explosiveness and range to play rover, and there's a chance he could stay there in order to make sure the best three linebackers are on the field. Ultimately, however, I can't help but be enticed by the notion of getting his explosiveness closer to the football as either a Will, or even a Mike player.

Here is my film analysis of Sneed:

Sneed isn’t the biggest linebacker, checking in at 6-2 and 215 pounds, but his length is impressive and he has plenty of room to fill out that frame. He shows a strong lower body and the potential to add a good 10-15 more pounds, which will only enhance his power and explosiveness.

What makes him a top prospect at this point is his athleticism and upside. Sneed is an extremely explosive athlete, one with elite burst, impressive lateral quickness and good speed. Much like former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sneed likely won’t blow you away with an elite 40-yard dash time, but his initial burst, short-area quickness, change of direction and flexibility makes him play with exceptional speed.

Sneed has the kind of foot quickness and downhill explosiveness that should allow him to eventually develop into an impactful inside linebacker. His range, length and instincts also lend to him being an effective player in space. Sneed is also an outstanding edge rusher thanks to the aforementioned initial burst I talked about and ability to chew up a lot of ground in a hurry.

The Hilton Head star shows a good feel for the game, possessing quick reaction skills and the ability to diagnose between run and pass relatively quickly. At times he doesn’t take the best angles, but that can certainly be improved. He’s a bit of a free-lancer, which needs to be harnessed a bit, and he played defensive end as a junior, so there’s plenty of technique work needed with Sneed, but the tools are truly outstanding.

What we don't see from Sneed on high school film is much work in coverage. He has shined as a coverage player at multiple summer camps, which certainly raises optimism about him having the instincts to play the position. What we do know, however, is that Sneed has the athleticism, range and length that you want in a top coverage linebacker.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
105
Followers
516
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Rover#Summer Camps#American Football#Irish Breakdown#Disqus#Twitter#Bryandriskell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Elite OT commits to Alabama

Alabama got some great news on the recruiting trail today when top 50 overall OT Tyler Booker committed to the Tide from IMG Academy. The football powerhouse out of Florida has become quite the pipeline for Nick Saban and company. From 247sports:. “A big man that’s all of 6-foot-5. Carries...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
Clemson, SCallfans.co

Clemson football rumors: SEC in ‘serious contact’ with Tigers

Clemson football fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what might be in store for the Tigers in the near future following the massive conference realignment rumors that are taking place across the landscape of College Football. Everything all started with reports that Texas and Oklahoma were considering leaving the...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU Tigers miss out on five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy

A little bit of bad news on the recruiting front for the LSU Tigers. Their pursuit of 2022 linebacker Shawn Murphy hit a snag on Sunday. According to On3 Recruiting, the Rivals rated five-star linebacker opted to play for the Tigers’ opposition at the collegiate level. Murphy was down to Alabama, LSU, Florida, Penn State, and Ohio State as his final five school choices. He will head to Tuscaloosa as he committed to Alabama.
Alabama StateUSA Today

Former Alabama player reacts to Oklahoma’s SEC interest

Everyone in the sports world has been talking about college football realignment in the last several days. Ever since the report came out from the Houston Chronicle, the sports world has been captivated by what’s going to happen with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. Even after a meeting...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s new football coach raising alarms

A butter sandwich is more interesting than Bryan Harsin, and probably healthier, too. Could be wrong about this, and hopefully I am wrong about this, but it’s probably not the greatest sign of things to come from Auburn’s new football coach that the most memorable thing he said on Thursday at his first SEC Media Days was that vaccines are a personal choice, and he’s not encouraging anyone to get one.
Public SafetyUSA Today

Former Notre Dame basketball player killed in shooting

One of the best St. Louis high school basketball players in recent memory has died after being shot on Friday night. Cameron Biedscheid was shot and killed in unincorporated north St. Louis County, Missouri, on the same block where he lived. Biedscheid starred at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis where...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame coach remembers Greg Knapp

Awful news came out Thursday evening as longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car while biking over the weekend in California. Knapp spent a quarter-century as an NFL assistant, coaching the likes of Steve Young, Matt Ryan, and Peyton Manning, just to name a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy