Livingston County residents are being invited to weigh in on the state's short-term and long-term transportation plans. The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public and stakeholder input for the draft 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Program and draft Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan- also known as the State Long-Range Transportation Plan. Feedback is being sought on projects that include highway, pedestrian, bicycle, passenger, aviation, freight, rail, and transit. The 5-year plan also contains a list of planned road and bridge projects. Several are scheduled to take place in Livingston County. In all, $15.1-billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments are projected to be made.