With the start of the Falcons’ 2021 training camp just around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at each of the position groups on the roster. We’ll go through each one, noting the potential starters and the competition for depth roles. Now it’s time to discuss the Falcons defense, where we continue our look at the line with the defensive tackles. Anchored by a star in Grady Jarrett, the rest of the depth chart is actually pretty solid—there could be a lot of untapped potential in this group.