Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Eureka plans wastewater plant upgrades amid calls to not discharge sewage into Humboldt Bay

By Ruth Schneider
Eureka Times-Standard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the city of Eureka sent treated wastewater directly into Humboldt Bay from its Elk River processing plant. But five years ago, the North Coast Regional Water Control Board ordered the city to “cease and desist” and to move to ocean discharge by 2030. The city is now seeking a resolution that would allow wastewater to continue to be discharged into the bay. The water board will meet in mid-August to decide.

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Business
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt Bay#Clean Water#Water Treatment#Sewage#Discharges#The Times Standard#Ghd#Nordic Aquafarms#The Regional Board#Hcsd#Hgsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy