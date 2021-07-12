Eureka plans wastewater plant upgrades amid calls to not discharge sewage into Humboldt Bay
For years, the city of Eureka sent treated wastewater directly into Humboldt Bay from its Elk River processing plant. But five years ago, the North Coast Regional Water Control Board ordered the city to “cease and desist” and to move to ocean discharge by 2030. The city is now seeking a resolution that would allow wastewater to continue to be discharged into the bay. The water board will meet in mid-August to decide.www.times-standard.com
