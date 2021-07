Cassius Marsh claims he’s one of the most hated former Patriots. Too bad he didn’t play here for long enough to actually matter. Earlier this week, Marsh once again lambasted the “Patriots Way,” bemoaning Bill Belichick’s austerity and apparent antipathy towards lunch breaks. These criticisms from the peanut gallery are definitely annoying, but since Marsh only played nine games for the 2017 Patriots, it’s hard to take him seriously.