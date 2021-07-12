Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Vaayu’s carbon tracking for retailers raises $1.6M, claims it could cut CO2 in half by 2030

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut there’s clearly an opportunity to get deep into a vertical sector and tailor solutions to it. That’s the plan of Vaayu, a carbon tracking platform aimed specifically at retailers. It has now raised $1.57 million in pre-seed funding in a round led by CapitalT. Several angels also took part, including Atomico’s Angel Program, Planet Positive LP, Saarbrücker 21, Expedite Ventures and NP-Hard Ventures.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Co2#Retailer#Europe#Atomico#Angel Program#Saarbr Cker 21#Expedite Ventures#Np Hard Ventures#Cpo#Cto#Missoma#Armed Angels#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
United Nations
Related
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Here’s how Europe plans to cut agriculture carbon emissions

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A new carbon removal approach in agriculture will contribute to stepping up Europe’s climate ambition, the European Commission reiterated at the launch of its massive plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% before the end of the decade.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Fuel Cells Market to Reach USD 848 million by 2025; High Focus on Clean Energy Generation for Transportation & Power Generation to Enable Speedy Growth

According to the new market research report "Fuel Cells Market by Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, Microbial Fuel Cell), Application (Transport, Stationary, Portable), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025″,. The global fuel cells market size is expected to grow from an...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Investment trends in grid-scale battery storage

The deployment of renewables has reached the point where balancing the electric grid requires shifting the supply of intermittent energy sources and demand on a MW-to-GW scale. Continued growth in the renewables market depends heavily on the widespread implementation of effective energy storage technologies. The widespread use of grid storage...
Environmentmartechseries.com

Aligning Marketing Claims with the New Carbon Accountability Reality

Sustainability may be the new black, but there’s much more to it than that. Until recently, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), also known as “sustainability” reporting, was primarily something most companies did to bolster their reputations. However, this dynamic has been changing rapidly since the investment community tapped into the value of ESG data with record inflows to ESG investment funds in 2020. Major asset managers such as BlackRock are using their ownership stake to pressure companies to improve their ESG disclosures. It’s no longer about good marketing—it’s smart business that can quite literally change the world.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Reducing emissions using the railways — Net Zero Carbon

Net Zero Carbon is sponsored by Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet. Going intermodal and using rail is a big thing shippers can do...
EnvironmentPhys.org

The growing carbon footprint of streaming media

When was the last time you watched a DVD? If you're like most people, your DVD collection has been gathering dust as you stream movies and TV from a variety of on-demand services. But have you ever considered the impact of streaming video on the environment?. School for the Contemporary...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Sustainable Travel 2021: On The Way To Net-Zero Emissions

Before Covid19, the hospitality industry accounted for around 10% of our global economy. In 2019, no less than 15,000 hotels were in the pipeline attesting to the industry growth and place in our society (Hotel Management). In such a thriving industry implemented changes can have a global impact not only on its activities but also on other industries. As we face difficult times with the Covid19 and the climate change crises, it is time for us as an industry to take a stand and inspire others with our actions. The hospitality industry must change to strive in the long-term and has the chance to inspire others by doing so.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Ceres Power on track for first-half forecasts

Fuel cell and electrochemical technology company Ceres Power updated the market on its first half on Tuesday, reporting that revenue and other operating income for the six months ended 30 June would be around £17m, up from £8.9m in the prior period, with a “consistently high” gross margin. 0.00. 16:21...
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How a demand-driven approach could accelerate zero-emission freight transportation

By greening their supply chains, freight buyers could boost decarbonization efforts in the global freight transportation sector. Two key strategies involve pooling green demand through a buyers coalition and creating standards for multi-modal carbon credit frameworks. Industry players support such developments and several partnerships are now collaborating on new initiatives.
EconomyBusiness Insider

CP Releases Climate Strategy Supported by Ambitious Emissions Reduction Targets

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today published its first comprehensive Climate Strategy, charting a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt CP operations to the physical risks of climate change and further position CP as a leader in the transportation sector's transition to a low-carbon future.
Retailstarvedrock.media

Despite Global Pressures to Decrease Carbon Emissions in Retail, the Tracking, Measurement and Reporting on Emissions in the Last Mile Remain a Struggle

According to research commissioned by Bringg, retailers in North America and Europe are investing in technology to improve last mile sustainability. CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of Sustainability in the Last Mile: A 2021 Snapshot. The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bringg outlines findings on how retailers and direct to consumer brands across North America and Europe measure their carbon emissions, how they communicate their sustainability options and successes to customers, who they see as responsible for tracking, reporting, and reducing emissions, and the technological capabilities they need to meet their net-zero goals for last mile delivery in 2021.
HealthMedCity News

Carbon Health raises $350M to further expansion plans

For the last three years, primary care startup Carbon Health has been growing at a steady pace. The company grew from seven clinics to 27 clinics by the end of 2020, and has since expanded past 80 clinics. Now, with $350 million in new funding led by Blackstone’s Horizon platform, it’s pushing toward an aggressive plan for expansion, as it looks to open 1,500 clinics by 2025.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CO2 emissions on track for record in 2023, energy agency says

The International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday that even as carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit a record high in 2023, international governments are set to only put 2 percent of their COVID-19 recovery spending toward renewable energy. In the report, the IEA noted that last year...
EconomyTechCrunch

Netradyne raises $150M in Series C to improve commercial driver safety

Agrawal told TechCrunch the company is very confident in its product, which rewards good driver behavior while sending real-time notifications to drivers for bad behavior, and will now focus on expanding outside its current markets in North America and India and into Europe. Earlier this year, Netradyne partnered with Amazon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy