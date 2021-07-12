Cancel
Letter: Anticipating the worst on Covid regulations

Elko Daily Free Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the July 2, 2021 letter from Christy Armbruster; I read with incredulity, “the sky MIGHT be falling” (liberties taken with Chicken Little’s story) claims. She states, “We are anticipating that there will be a state mandate that is worse than the masks.” She goes on to expound how masks don’t work, are dangerous, etc. The key word is anticipating. From whom, from where and source of this is not identified. We can anticipate many things based on conspiracy, rumors, false narrative or just our own opinions.

