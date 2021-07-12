Cancel
Kansas State

Biden Admin Sending $23.5M to Kansas to Help With COVID-19 Surge

 18 days ago

The Biden administration is sending $23.5 million to Kansas to help with a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant, reports McClatchy. Kansas on Friday reported its biggest surge in cases in more than three months, with some of the biggest increases in counties bordering Missouri. Both states have seen vaccination rates slow.

Kansas Statebigcountryhomepage.com

The Latest: Kansas reports COVID-19 surge filling hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospitals in some areas. A survey from the Kansas Hospital Association said four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June. The association said that 116 Kansas hospitals surveyed this week reported having 399 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. For early June, 125 hospitals reported having 99.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden admin reportedly mulls mask push amid spike in COVID-19 cases from Delta

The Biden administration is reportedly considering whether to urge vaccinated Americans to once again wear masks in more settings, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. Top White House aides are in talks with officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has...
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Biden Admin Not Considering COVID Vaccine Mandate

President Biden isn’t considering issuing a coronavirus vaccine requirement for the country, according to an administration official. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, “That’s not an authority that we’re exploring at all.”. However, Zients pointed out that the Justice Department has declared it...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! TGIF! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Public Healthkios.org

Ricketts Dismisses CDC Guidance While Public Health Admins Observe Covid Spike

Public health officials have expressed growing concern about an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska, primarily among residents who haven’t been vaccinated. Officials say they were worried about the slow-but-steady increase in infected people who end up hospitalized, putting pressure on COVID-19 treatment units. Nebraska reported 978 new cases in the week ending Thursday. That's a 42% increase over the previous week and exactly double the 489 new cases logged two weeks earlier. Most other states have seen larger increases, especially Southern states with lower vaccination rates. Nebraska’s growth rate ranks 41st nationally. Meanwhile, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is reacting to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over new mask guidance for vaccinated people. The governor issued a statement yesterday that the new guidance from the CDC that suggests that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high rates of infection goes against the public health goals that should guide the agency's decision making. Ricketts says Nebraska will not be adopting the CDC's new mask guidance, and he added that schools should convene in person without mask or vaccine requirements.
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is surging

The demise of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greatly exaggerated. Driven by the delta variant, which is about twice as infectious as earlier strains of the virus, case numbers have been rising recently in much of Oregon and the nation after a dramatic drop during much of June and early July. Oregon’s cases are up 53% over the past week, with the number of people hospitalized for treatment increasing by 40%.
Kansas City, MOKWCH.com

Kansas City to re-impose mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH/AP) - The mayor of Kansas City, Mo. said he will follow the latest CDC guidelines and re-impose a mask mandate for indoors. “We cannot ignore the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Missouri—outpacing much of the country. We will do all we can to ensure our corner of this state is safe,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter. He said he’d release more details on Wednesday.
Kansas StateBowling Green Daily News

Kansas health systems urge return to masks amid COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in two major Kansas health care systems on Tuesday urged people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster spreading delta variant. The comments from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeastern Kansas and the University of...
Kansas Statecdc.gov

Moving to Atlanta to Help Stop COVID-19 in Kansas and Beyond

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, I was a Public Health Institute/CDC Global Health fellow in CDC’s Central America office located in Guatemala City, Guatemala. I developed communication strategies that showcase the important work of my colleagues in the region. I also managed disease surveillance projects in Honduras and the Dominican Republic and helped with research on diseases such as rabies and Rickettsia felis, a disease caused by bacteria carried by fleas.
Kansas City, KSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ten Kansas City area health agencies ask public to mask up again as COVID-19 surges

Jul. 16—On Friday 10 Kansas City-area hospitals and health officials issued a joint public health advisory again recommending members of the public wear masks. The advisory, issued Friday afternoon, says unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

