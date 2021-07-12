Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

State offices reopen Monday; workers expected to return gradually

Detroit Free Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING – State of Michigan offices became more lively Monday as employees began returning to downtown Lansing. State employees returned to their offices after nearly 18 months of working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget did not have an exact figure available Monday afternoon of how many ended their stint as remote workers. Half of the state's more than 50,000 employees worked remotely during the pandemic, including roughly 20,000 workers in downtown Lansing.

www.freep.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Economy#State Of Michigan#Agency#Cdc#Miosha#Downtown Lansing Inc#Great Lakes And Energy#Twitter Craigalyons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy