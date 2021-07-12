State offices reopen Monday; workers expected to return gradually

LANSING – State of Michigan offices became more lively Monday as employees began returning to downtown Lansing. State employees returned to their offices after nearly 18 months of working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget did not have an exact figure available Monday afternoon of how many ended their stint as remote workers. Half of the state's more than 50,000 employees worked remotely during the pandemic, including roughly 20,000 workers in downtown Lansing.