Tintin in Bangladesh

By Carol Hills
Public Radio International PRI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tintin comics, famously created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé, were published between the 1920s and 1980s. Each edition transported teenage reporter Tintin, along with his dog, Snowy, to a different country, including China, Egypt, Peru and the former Soviet Union. In the 1990s, while growing up in Bangladesh, radio personality RJ Apu consumed Tintin comics. And a few months ago, he decided Tintin should visit Bangladesh, so he created cover art that does just that. Marco Werman speaks with Apu, whose real name is Zahidul Haque, about his Tintin obsession.

#Bangladesh#Peru#Belgian
