Tintin in Bangladesh

When it rains, most of us would prefer to be somewhere safe; taking the camera out becomes out of question. However, when you look at it, rainy conditions are one of the best if you’re a street photographer looking to capture a story full of emotions and mood. Besides your subject, the raindrops, the lighting, and the reflections can all help to take your image to the next level. Consider the following image taken by photographer Ashraful Arefin. If it were not for the rain, this image wouldn’t have been possible: