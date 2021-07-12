Cancel
Premier League

Fighting racism in soccer

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tense soccer match that went into overtime, Italy defeated England on Sunday in penalty shootouts to become the European champions. Another shining moment for Italian soccer and yet another disappointment for England. For England though, things quickly went from disappointing to downright ugly when scores of fans took to social media with racist slurs targeting England's players of color. Host Marco Werman speaks with Shaka Hislop, a former English Premier League soccer player and now the honorary president of the educational charity, Show Racism the Red Card.

Shaka Hislop
#Italian Soccer#England#Racism#European#English
Social Media
Soccer
World
Society
Premier League
Sports
SocietyPosted by
SPORTbible

Olympics Commentator Sacked After Making A Racist Remark On Air

A commentator at the Olympics has been sacked after making a racist remark live on air. Dimosthenis Karmiris, an experienced Greek broadcaster, made the shocking comment after watching South Korean Jeoung Young-sik beat his compatriot Panagiotis Gionis in the third round of the men's table tennis tournament. On 27 July,...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

The government’s anti-racism fight with the England football team might be the greatest own goal of all time

Commiserations then to AS Adema of the Madagascan Football League, whose official, world record 149-0 victory over local rivals SO l’Emyrne looks set to be broken.That match, in October 2002, is a notorious piece of football history, made when SO l’Emyrne’s players chose to spend the entire match deliberately scoring own goals in protest over what they considered to be poor refereeing decisions in a previous fixture.But we’re well into day three of UK government vs England football team, specifically the anti-racism row entirely of the UK government’s own making, and there is no sign of any official intervening...
UEFAElite Daily

Tom Holland Condemned Racism In Soccer On IG, And He Didn't Hold Back

When it comes to supporting racial equality, Tom Holland doesn’t mess around. The London-born Spider-Man: No Way From Home actor recently shared his thoughts on the anti-Black discrimination and abuse Black soccer players recently faced after England lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro Cup on July 11. To say the least, Tom Holland’s Instagram condemning racism in soccer was strongly worded.
Socorro, NMEl Defensor Chieftain

Soccer adventures

Roughly three weeks ago I introduced Cathy to the TV show Ted Lasso. I’m not great at telling people what a TV show is about without giving away too much detail so I told her it’s a comedy about an American football coach who becomes a coach for a premier soccer team in England.
SocietyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Racism, patriarchy taint Japan Olympics

The suspensions of several high-profile Black female athletes from the Olympic Games that begin in Tokyo this week have raised questions about racism and patriarchy in sports, and perhaps even more troubling, who is a woman, and who decides?. Earlier this month, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended the sprinter Sha’Carri...
Societyc21media.net

C4 explores online football racism

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a one-off documentary exploring social media-based racism in football, to be presented by former player and pundit Jermaine Jenas. The UK’s Flicker Productions will make Football Trolls (1×60’) amid growing controversy surrounding racist online abuse of England players after the Euro 2020 final last Sunday. Jenas will confront the trolls responsible for some of the abuse and interview players as well as reliving his own experiences of racism.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

German Olympic soccer team leaves field over alleged racism toward player

Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a training match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday due to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. Driving the news: "The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially...
SoccerSt. Louis American

Racism remains rampant in England, throughout international soccer

International soccer’s ongoing battle against racism has overshadowed Italy’s thrilling Euro 2020 victory over England. With the score tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time, Italy missed its first penalty kick and England made its first two. It looked good for host England, but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka’s attempts were turned away. Italy went on to prevail 3-2, and the three Black players were racially attacked on social media.
Bullitt County, KYPioneer News

SOCCER CAMP

There was plenty of action last week at the Bullitt East Lady Charger Soccer Camp. There were over 110 youngsters taking part over four nights before the fall seasons begin in the coming weeks.
SoccerPosted by
Primetimer

Should Ted Lasso tackle English soccer's racism problem?

Ted Lasso's appeal is partly due to it largely avoiding controversial topics such as racism and politics. Last week, Jason Sudeikis made headlines at the Ted Lasso premiere when he wore a sweatshirt in support of England football players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they experienced racist abuse following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But as Kylie Cheung points out, racism against Black players in England isn't anything new and that, despite Ted Lasso featuring several Black players, "the charming series has largely shied from wading into the political and racial realities of the sport of soccer and the cultural milieu in England, a predominantly white country." Cheung adds: "In light of recent events, the show can no longer hide from the racism of the real world. This was especially made clear when at a recent premiere event for the second season Sudeikis chose to wear a t-shirt in support of the English men's soccer team's Black players. When the show first premiered last year, many praised it for its bipartisan appeal simply because it eschewed politics. And yet comedy, like sports, can only serve as escapism for privileged people, shielding them from the real-life, violent bigotry they would rather ignore. For comedy and sports to have real impact, or serve real purpose, this requires uncomfortable, necessary conversations about identity and lived experience. While Ted Lasso often includes rabid fans who call the team's optimistic coach a 'wanker' or boo the occasional player, it's done in a lighthearted, even loving manner. It downplays the harsh reality of how the vitriol from fans often especially targets Black athletes as the perfect scapegoats for any kind of disappointing outcome. This mindset is one of entitlement — entitlement to the labor and victories of Black athletes, which 'fans' claim as their own when things are good, and are quick to denounce once things go south. They have no real allegiance to their beloved teams' Black players, and see them instead merely as objects of entertainment, a means to a desired sports outcome." Ted Lasso, Cheung adds, "is undeniably funny, and not meant to be taken too seriously. But at a time when real-life, English soccer players are being subject to vile racism from fans, the comedy's detachment from reality is noticeable and disappointing. In one memorable scene, Ted Lasso quoted Walt Whitman: 'Be curious, not judgmental,' a mindset the show could apply to reflecting the experiences of real players instead of choosing to downplay them. If the show's second season continues in this direction, the contrast between its insulated storytelling bubble and the actual English soccer could become deeply, stiflingly uncomfortable."

