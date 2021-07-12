Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A billion marine animals died during heat wave in Pacific Northwest, scientists say

By Anna Kusmer
Public Radio International PRI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're still coming to terms with the extent of the damage from the recent heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Hundreds of people died from the extreme temperatures. Out at sea, the death toll was also severe. Perhaps more than a billion marine animals died from the heat. Marine biologist Alyssa Gehman was tracking this from the University of British Columbia and the Hakai Institute. She speaks to The World's Marco Werman from Vancouver.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Animals#Heat Wave#The Pacific Northwest#Marine Biologist#The Hakai Institute#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
WildlifePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Digging Through Poop, Scientists Discover 230-Million-Year-Old Beetle Species

A 230-million-year-old beetle has become the first species to have been identified and described after being trapped in the fossilized poop of a dinosaur ancestor. Scientists made the discovery after examining the fossilized feces, also known as coprolites, attributed to a close dinosaur relative from the Triassic period. The beetle species, named Triamyxa coprolithica by the scientists, represents a new family of insects, previously unknown to science. according to the study published in the journal Current Biology.
Environmentresilience.org

Scientists Call Northwest Heatwave the ‘Most Extreme in World Weather Records’

Ed. note: This piece was originally published on 2 July, 2021. A pair of climate scientists on Thursday said the record-high temperatures that have ravaged the northwestern U.S. and western Canada over the past week—killing hundreds and sparking dozens of wildfires—represent the “world’s most extreme heatwave in modern history.”. “It’s...
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

Amid dangerous heat wave, Death Valley closes in on record-high temperatures

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - Several dozen heat enthusiasts crowded around a large digital thermometer outside the Furnace Creek Visitor Center on Saturday afternoon, convinced they had just witnessed a new world record temperature. The reading had just hit 135 degrees - the highest temperature the thermometer had ever recorded -...
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Scientists' Heat Wave Warning 20 Years Ago Was Tragically Prescient

The mass casualty heat wave that broiled the Pacific Northwest and western Canada last month is precisely the kind of catastrophe predicted by climate scientists two decades ago, Yale Climate Connections reports. In 2001, the IPCC's Third Assessment warned the greatest increases in heat stress were expected in "mid- to...
California StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Pacific Northwest coastal ‘seafood bake’ that killed a billion creatures is a call to action

While the “Seafood Bake” incident described in the July 11 Earthweek column that “cooked more than a billion seashore animals to death, leaving a putrid stink near Vancouver, B.C.” lends itself to some puns, it is by no means a dismissable event. The unprecedented heat of this summer which has destroyed major populations of mussels and other mollusks is indicative of the accelerating impact of climate change.
ScienceVoice of America

Fossil Found in Canadian Mountains May Be Earliest Evidence of Animal Life

A scientist says fossils she collected from an ancient seabed in the mountains of northwestern Canada may be the earliest evidence of animal life on Earth ever discovered. In a study published Wednesday in the science journal Nature, Laurentian University geologist Elizabeth Turner detailed how she found fossilized three-dimensional structures that resemble modern sponge skeletons in thin sections of rocks taken from the remnants of a prehistoric ocean reef.
AnimalsNew York Post

Shocking video shows salmon scorched by Northwest heat wave

Disturbing new underwater video shows fish that were scorched by soaring river temperatures during the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Sockeye salmon in Washington’s Columbia River are seen with sores and puffy patches from a fungal infection caused by exposure to hot water in video that was released Tuesday by group Columbia Riverkeeper.
Vancouver, WAthevancougar.com

What we can learn from climatologists and Pacific Northwest’s historic heat wave

On June 27 the Pacific Northwest encountered a groundbreaking heat wave with some temperatures rising above 115 degrees in Vancouver and the Portland-Metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service. With the unprecedented event causing several casualties and damages to natural resources, two climatologists from Washington State reflect and discuss what could be foreseen in future summers.
Wildlifefox13news.com

'Glass octopus' sighted by marine scientists in Pacific Ocean

An almost completely transparent "glass octopus" was sighted in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in June by marine scientists on the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor. The rarely observed cephalopod is relatively small, measuring up to just 18 inches long, including its tentacles, with a mantle length of...
Environmentadafruit.com

Satellite Images Reveal the Toll the Heat Wave Had on Pacific Northwest

What does this mean for the future of the are and its population?. Now, satellite imagery makes clear another terrible impact: The region’s snow and ice took a massive hit. Hotter-than-normal temperatures on high accompanied blistering triple-digit heat in the valleys, and snowpack shriveled as a result. The European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite passed over the region before and after the heat wave. The imagery from the Olympic Peninsula to the iconic volcanoes like Mount Hood and Rainier shows the disappearing act of the ice and snow.
Seattle, WARegister Citizen

Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heat wave. The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July, surpassing the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy