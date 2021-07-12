Cancel
Agriculture

Brazil’s massive soy production threatens sustainable farming

By Michael Fox
Public Radio International PRI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil has been hit hard by the pandemic, but has managed to ship record amounts of soy and other commodities. That very success - especially growing soy - is threatening small farming communities that have been using sustainable methods for generations. Reporter Michael Fox has the story.

#Sustainable Farming#Soy
