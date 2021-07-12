Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

At least 76 killed by lightning strikes in India

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 76 people were killed over the weekend by lightning strikes in India, including 16 selfie-takers who had climbed a watchtower near a historic fort in Jaipur.

knowherenews.com

Comments / 0

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Northern India#Afp#Indian#Inr200
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Related
Accidentskfgo.com

Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said. More than 160 people have died in India during the past week as a result of heavy rains. The army and State Disaster Response...
Accidentswtaq.com

Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said. More than 160 people have died in India during the past week as a result of heavy rains. The army and State Disaster Response...
Accidentswsau.com

Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said. More than 160 people have died in India during the past week as a result of heavy rains. The army and State Disaster Response...
Accidentswincountry.com

Flash floods kill at least 4 in Indian Kashmir, dozens missing

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Dozens of villagers were missing in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Wednesday after flash floods destroyed their houses, killing at least four people, officials said. More than 160 people have died in India during the past week as a result of heavy rains. The army and State Disaster Response...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dozens missing and seven dead after cloudburst triggers flash flood in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Seven people have died and at least 30 are missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in India’s northernmost Jammu and Kashmir state.The cloudburst occurred near the remote Honjar village in the state’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday at 4am local time, according to an official.Officials said they rescued 17 people, of whom five are critically injured.The floods have led to the destruction of property and infrastructure as well as loss of life. At least eight homes have been destroyed and several bridges in the area were washed away. There is thought to be a risk of further flooding as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy