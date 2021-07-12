Cancel
Accidents

Surfside condo collapse death toll up to 94 with 22 still unaccounted for

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 15 days ago
The death toll from the Surfside condo collapse rose to 94 after four more bodies were found on Sunday and Monday.

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

#Condo#Accident#Miami Dade#Surfsideassistance Com
