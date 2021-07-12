Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man arrested as 'central' suspect in Haitian president assassination

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Haitian police arrested one of the suspected masterminds behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on Sunday, authorities said. 

knowherenews.com

Comments / 1

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Sanon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Security Guards#Mercenaries#Colombians#Haitian Americans#Christian#Venezuelan#Quisqueya University#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Knowhere News

Crews end search for Surfside condo collapse victims

The search for victims of the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building concluded Friday with Miami-Dade firefighters returning to their headquarters for a ceremony marking the end of the operation. They found 97 victims of the collapse in the rubble.

Comments / 1

Community Policy