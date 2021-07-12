Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Graham: Bipartisan infrastructure pay-fors are insufficient

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCp0p_0aurq5z600

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, says his colleagues need to come up with additional pay-fors to cover the cost of an eight-year, $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal.

“We don’t have enough pay-fors. It’s not so much not supporting the ones we got, it’s just it’s not enough,” Graham said Monday leaving the Capitol after a late-afternoon vote.

He said members of the bipartisan group will meet Tuesday to further discuss the emerging legislation.

Graham is a member of 21 senators who have endorsed the bipartisan framework, including 11 Republicans, 9 Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), another member of the bipartisan group, also voiced concerns about the deal on Monday. He pointed specifically to a promise Democratic leaders have made to liberal members of their party that the bipartisan bill will be tied to a much larger reconciliation package, which could cost between $3.5 trillion and $4 trillion.

“A lot is still unknown to me. And in particular, I’m still troubled by the suggestion that both bills are tied together,” he said. “I’m for an infrastructure bill. I don’t think we ought to spend $6 trillion."

Moran said he supported the bipartisan infrastructure framework because he hoped it would make it less likely that Democrats would exploit the Senate’s rules to bypass regular order and the filibuster.

“If the outcome is that with 51 votes that the Democrats get everything they wanted in the first place, then I don’t understand what the purpose of this agreement is,” he said.

Senate Republicans are also growing skeptical over whether the proposed pay-fors in the bipartisan framework will offset its $1.2 trillion price tag.

GOP proponents of the package say it represents $579 billion in new spending over the current budget baseline over the next five years.

There are growing doubts about whether some of the pay-fors will raise as much money as the authors of the legislation claim.

One controversial claim is that spending another $40 billion on Internal Revenue Service enforcement will net $100 billion in new tax revenues.

Another disputed claim is that spending $8 billion on strengthening “program integrity” rules for unemployment benefits will net $72 billion in savings.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the ranking Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee, said a lot will depend on the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the bill’s costs and offsets.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people’s thinking,” she said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told reporters Monday that the bipartisan negotiators still need to hammer out the pay-fors for the proposal.

“We don’t what’s in it yet,” he said. “We’re going to wait and look at the final thing. There are still a lot of negotiations going on.

Asked how locked-down the pay-fors are, Rounds said: “I don’t think they’re totally locked down. I think that’s still a matter for discussion.”

Comments / 11

The Hill

The Hill

283K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Internal Revenue Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Manchin gives Republicans new leverage in infrastructure talks

A month after President Biden and a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to advance the debate last week. Republicans refused, saying they needed more time to wrap up the details of the deal. GOP senators were surprisingly...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats ramp up pressure for infrastructure deal amid time crunch

Democrats are upping pressure on the bipartisan group negotiating a sweeping legislative package to finalize its agreement as they face a growing time crunch heading toward August. Democrats have vowed to make progress on President Biden ’s top legislative priority, a wide-ranging infrastructure and spending package. But they’ve struggled to...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Republicans blast defense budget proposal requiring women to register for draft

Republicans are blasting a provision in the federal defense budget that would require women to register for the military draft. ​. The ​Senate National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee last week, contains an amendment that would compel women between the ages of 18 to 25 to sign up for the Selected Service, just as men that age are required to do.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP sees debt ceiling as its leverage against Biden

Senate Republicans plan to demand big spending reforms in exchange for their support of legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, seeking leverage to rein in President Biden ’s plan to pump trillions of dollars into the economy. GOP senators are reviving demands they made in 2011, the last time...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: Senate Democrats threaten to pull back support for bipartisan infrastructure bill

Good Thursday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. While we've been closely watching Senate Republicans, who on Wednesday blocked debate on a key part of President Biden's economic agenda, there's also growing discontent among Senate Democrats surrounding the effort to invest in the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports, and Internet connections.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

What Is in the $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal?

Democratic members of the Senate's budget committee announced an agreement on Tuesday to spend $3.5 trillion for Biden's prioritized infrastructure plan, a deal that will fund efforts for climate change and healthcare, among others. The budget intends to fulfill President Biden's $4 trillion proposal, and while details have yet to...

Comments / 11

Community Policy