Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets create Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoTCN_0aurq3De00

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that a memorial fund has been established to honor goalie Matiss Kivlenieks who died at the age of 24 from a fireworks-related incident on the Fourth of July.

Joined by founder John H. McConnell's family and the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the team created the Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund.

Contributions from the fund will go to support youth hockey initiatives in both Columbus and Lativa, where Kivlenieks is from, and will be matched up to $80,000, the team said.

Kivlenieks was attending the wedding of Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace's daughter at a home in Novi, Michigan on July 4. He was in a hot tub when a fireworks malfunction at the home occurred. Kivlenieks was trying to get out of the hot tub when he slipped and fell, hitting his head.

While police originally believed the goalie died from head trauma, an autopsy revealed Kivlenieks died from a percussive injury which caused damage to his organs, meaning it was the shock of the firework explosion that led to his death, not him slipping and hitting his head on the concrete.

"Our focus has been on family, both Matiss' in Latvia and our own Blue Jackets family here and we're doing everything we can to support everyone," said John Davidson, Blue Jackets president of hockey operations during a July 7 press conference. "I'd also like to thank our fans, the Columbus community and the hockey world for the outpouring of love they've showed Kivi these past three days. It's been spectacular. The prayers and messages of support have been overwhelming and very much appreciated by all of us."

A Riga, Lativa native, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017, going 2-2-2- with a 3.09 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in his eight career games with Columbus.

Kivlenieks played most of his games with the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets' affiliate, notching a 33-35-9 record with a 3.31 GAA, .896 SV% and three shutouts in his 85 games with the Monsters.

The team also announced that a memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Kivlenieks on Thursday at 10 a.m.

While it is a private service limited to family, friends and invited guests, fans and others unable to attend will be able to view a livestream of the service on the team's website .

RELATED: 'He came to the rink with a smile on his face' — CBJ mourns loss of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Legace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Roku Tv#The Cleveland Monsters#The Blue Jackets#Sv#Cbj#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Blackhawks acquire star defenceman Seth Jones from Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired star defenceman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Chicago has immediately invested in the blueliner, too, agreeing to an eight-year contract extension that Jones can sign on July 28, Johnston noted. Though the entire trade package Columbus will receive is...
NHL927thevan.com

Manny Legace speaks at Matiss Kivlenieks service

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH – Manny Legace shared memories of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks during a memorial service yesterday. The former Detroit netminder and Columbus goalie coach said Kivlenieks had become one of his family and that Michigan was his second home. The 24-year old died after a fireworks...
NHLNHL

Friends, teammates gather to remember Kivlenieks at memorial service

Tributes to the CBJ goalie included love, laughter; Merzlikins says Kivlenieks 'died as a hero'. Fittingly, between the tears, there was plenty of laughter. To hear former teammates and coaches tell it, that's the way Matiss Kivlenieks would have wanted it. Known for his beaming smile and relentlessly positive nature,...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Blue Jackets Goalie Dies in Firework Incident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, Matiss Kivlenieks, died in Michigan on the fourth of July due to being struck in the chest by a backyard firework. Paramedics attempted to revive the 24 year old goalie using “basic life support.” He died from chest trauma caused by the firework blast.
NHLcwcolumbus.com

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins says Kivlenieks died a hero during fireworks accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets, family, and friends celebrated the life of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Thursday. Kivlenieks died during a fireworks accident in Oakland County, Michigan during a Fourth of July backyard celebration. He was hit in the chest, records say. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad...
NHLgo955.com

K Wings to affiliate with NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings of the East Coast Hockey League have announced that they will be affiliated with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets for the upcoming season. The K Wings will also collaborate with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters. This marks the second time that...
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Schedule's Out: Columbus Blue Jackets Release 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

The Columbus Blue Jackets have released their schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Blue Jackets will begin their 21st season Thursday, October 14th, against the Arizona Coyotes. Columbus will face the league's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, just two nights later. That game happens at Nationwide Arena on October 16th....
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Expansion Draft Overview: Columbus Blue Jackets

On July 21, the Seattle Kraken will select one player from each team except Vegas in the NHL Expansion Draft. The 30 teams are able to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. They also have the option to protect eight skaters and one goalie. However, there are a few conditions that need to be met.
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Teammate Of Matiss Kivlenieks Reveals What Happened On July 4

New information about the events leading to the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on July 4 has come out. This week, one of Kivlenieks’ teammates – who was there when the accident happened – shed some more light on the events. Per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins recently revealed that Kivlenieks saved his life, the life of his wife and of their unborn child.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Columbus Blue Jackets Acquire Jake Bean

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have traded Seth Jones, but they’re adding quite a bit of young talent to the blue line. After acquiring Adam Boqvist from the Chicago Blackhawks, the Blue Jackets have also nabbed Jake Bean from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round pick. The 44th overall selection, it was one of the picks that they received for Jones.
NHLjacketscannon.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Columbus Blue Jackets select Daniil Chayka

With the 31st and final pick of the 2021 SB Nation NHL Mock Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select Daniil Chayka, defenseman, from CSKA Moskva. These were the players selected after our previous selection:. 25. Francesco Pinelli - MIN. 26. Brennan Othmann - CAR. 27. Olen Zellweger - COL. 28....
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Columbus Blue Jackets Have an Important Week Ahead

No offseason in recent years is as pivotal as this offseason for the Columbus. No week in the offseason is as crucial as this upcoming week for the Blue Jackets. Before the start of free agency on July 28, Columbus has to worry about the NHL Expansion Draft and NHL Entry Draft. Not to mention, the less than 48-hour window between the expansion draft and entry draft that could see blockbuster trades. The league could very well be chaotic during that 48-hour period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy