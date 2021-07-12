Man enters Orange County home, exposes himself, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who entered a home and exposed himself Monday.

It happened in the 5600 block of Astoria Place, where the suspect exposed himself to the victim then fled the scene.

He is being described as a black male between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 8 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2021 Cox Media Group