Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Republicans Have A New Voting Bill. Here's What's In It

By Ashley Lopez
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Republicans introduced another set of sweeping bills that voting rights advocates say could make it harder to vote in a state that already has some of the most restrictive election laws in the country. Democrats left the state on Tuesday in a second effort to block the legislation from moving forward.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Clardy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Bills#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Primary Content Texas#Democrats#House#State#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Texas StateVox

Here’s how hard it is to vote in Texas

Texas already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country, but that hasn’t stopped Republican state legislators from wanting to make it even harder for residents to cast a ballot. The latest Republican voting bills (one version in the state House and another in the state Senate)...
Texas StateNPR

Democrat In Texas Voting Bill Walkout Says She's Protecting Civil Rights

We're going to continue our discussion on the fight over voting rights in Texas with State Representative Ann Johnson. She's one of the Democratic members of the Texas legislature who's holding out here in Washington, D.C., in an effort to block legislation that they say targets minority and new voters and is intended to pave the way for a partisan takeover of elections. The group says they will stay in D.C. until early August, holding out until the special session ends on August 6. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will have lawmakers arrested when they return. But if they succeed in denying the state House quorum, Republicans could be forced to end their special session without voting on any bills.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Here's what we know about the Texas Democrats' spree to D.C.

Texans, a lot is going on with our legislature (as usual). On Monday, July 12, Texas Democrats left the state in an attempt to fight back against Republican-backed voting bills during a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott. The same lawmakers walked out of the spring legislative session to...
Baton Rouge, LAKSLA

Here’s what Republicans face going into historical veto override session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will begin their battle royal at noon on Tuesday, July 20, to try to override some of the governor’s vetoes. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) laid out on Monday, July 19, how he and his fellow Republicans feel leading up to this historical veto session. Republicans wanted, and got, this veto session to look at the 28 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed. They can override those vetoes if they get enough lawmakers on their side. As lawmakers anxiously wait for the kickoff of the session, the Speaker of the House addressed the Baton Rouge Press Club about what can be expected.
PoliticsKRGV

GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs

"GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Texas StateDallas News

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON – The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump snubs Bush by endorsing Paxton in Texas AG race

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his bid for re-election, snubbing George P. Bush despite his firm support after Trump has belittled some members of the Bush family. "Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above...
Texas StateWashington Post

Here’s what makes Texas’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill uniquely dangerous

Judges have struck down every law state legislatures have passed limiting abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy, declaring these restrictions, which stop just short of totally banning abortion, to be unconstitutional. Knowing this, but bent on passing one anyway, Texas leaders have devised a convoluted and dangerous workaround: a “heartbeat” bill that entirely outsources its enforcement to private citizens. It’s a call to arms for antiabortion zealots — or, really, anyone who’d like $10,000, the minimum bounty for those who successfully sue a clinic or individual for enabling an “illegal” abortion.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy