OPEN LETTER TO NED LAMONT: from Neighborhood Citizens Against I-95 Noise

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetter from Greg Piccininno, President, Neighborhood Citizens Against I-95 Noise, dated June 21, 2021, delivered by First Selectman Fred Camillo to Governor Ned Lamont. I am writing on behalf of a citizens group, Neighborhood Citizens Against I-95 Noise (www.stop95noise.org), and we are coordinating with numerous neighborhood groups including the Riverside Association, Cos Cob Association and the Byram Association. We are launching a public awareness campaign in order to make sure every resident is aware of CT DOT Project 56-316 and understands the issues concerning our health and well-being, especially those of our students.

