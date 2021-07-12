‘The Office’ Writer and Actor Paul Lieberstein Says the Scranton Strangler Didn’t Strangle People to Death—’Sound[s] like Toby’

The Disney+ original series Turner & Hooch follows Scott Turner (Josh Peck), the son of the Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 film of the same name, an ambitious U.S. Marshal who’s trying to stand out and make a name for himself. When he finds himself unexpectedly partnered up with a big, slobbery dog named Hooch (who’s actually played by five French Mastiffs) and he and his sister (Lyndsy Fonseca) realize there may be more to the mystery of their dad’s last case than they knew, Scott must be patient with his new pet, if he’s ever going to find out what really happened.