Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

70 Years After She Was Married, Woman Finally Wears Wedding Dress Of Her Dreams

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvgUF_0aurobsZ00

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was finally able to wear the wedding dress of her dreams 70 years after she was married. That’s right, she didn’t actually wear a wedding dress on her wedding day. “I’ve always wanted to try on a wedding dress,’” she said under her breath, which her granddaughter Angela Strozier overheard while they were watching Coming to America together.

“She said she never wore a wedding dress when she got married,” Strozier says. “I said, ‘That’s no problem.’ She kinda brushed me off. She didn’t think I would do it.”

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker just wanted to finally wear a wedding dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o3lD_0aurobsZ00
Rack of wedding dresses / Piqsels

With a single visit to David’s Bridal, Strozier was able to make her grandmother’s wish come true. The whole event was posted on Facebook and the story has been shared over 15,000 times. “You know, I can’t even express how special it was. It was too special,’’ she tells AL.com. “I’ve been wanting to do that a long time, just put one on.”

In 1952, Tucker married the love of her life, Lehman Tucker Sr. However, at that time, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops. With that being said, her family provided her with a navy blue “mermaid dress,” known as a “Carmen Jones dress.”

She has had such an accomplished life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPPEz_0aurobsZ00
Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker / YouTube Screenshot/Courtesy Photo

Tucker would then go on to work alongside Civil Rights leaders for voting rights in Alabama. By ’63, she became a registered voter and poll worker. She actually recently retired as a poll worker in November 2020 after working elections for 57 years straight. “Being fantastic is just an understatement of who she is,” Strozier says of her accomplished grandmother.

She and her husband had four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild. Her husband sadly died back in 1975. And while she has no desire to remarry, she still has always wanted to wear that wedding dress.

An emotional moment for all

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3pHR_0aurobsZ00
Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker trying on wedding dress / YouTube Screenshot/Courtesy Photo

“Everyone was so elated to help me do that for her,’’ Strozier said. “Everyone was catering to her because I told them her story.” She ended up trying on two bridal gowns, and loved every moment of it. “When she walked out of the room and saw herself in the mirror, she said, ‘Oh, look at me,’’’ Strozier recalls of the moment. “One of the other brides that was in there started crying.”

“I felt like I was getting married,’’ Tucker says. “I didn’t want to take it off, but I knew I had to. I looked good in it though.” Oh, she sure did!

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Black Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice dresses baby bump in florals for surprise appearance

Princess Beatrice made a rare appearance earlier this week, and looked radiant in an eye-catching floral frock from French fashion brand Maje. The pregnant royal released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor – an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion. WATCH: Princess Beatrice dresses baby...
Celebritiesmarthastewart.com

Issa Rae Is Married—Just Wait Until You See Her Custom Vera Wang Wedding Dress

Wedding bells are ringing! Issa Rae and Louis Diame have officially tied the knot. The writer, producer, and actress confirmed her nuptials to her longtime love on Instagram with a series of photos and a lighthearted caption: "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Issa Rae is married! Actress simply stuns in a custom Vera Wang gown as she says 'I do' to Louis Diame during intimate South of France wedding

She's an award-winning actress and writer known for her comedic excellence in Insecure and The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. And Issa Rae revealed she married Louis Diame in a gorgeous series shared to Instagram from their intimate South of France wedding. The 36-year-old producer simply stunned in a gorgeous...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Got Married in a Dress Fit for a Princess

Jenna Ushkowitz and her adorable fiancé, David Stanley, are officially Mr. and Mrs.! The two tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony at a historical L.A. home over the weekend, according to Brides magazine. The happy couple were together for two years before Stanley popped the question while out on a neighborhood walk with their dogs in August 2020. Ushkowitz told the outlet that every decision was made with COVID-19 in mind, and she's truly grateful they didn't have to end up sacrificing anything on their big day.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ten Years Before Her Wedding, This Bride Found Her Balenciaga Wedding Dress at a Thrift Store

Not every bride would thrift a dress for their wedding, but Monica Sallay aka @sartorialscraps had unintentionally bought her wedding dress second-hand a decade before she actually got married. The software marketing manager had always had an obsession with archival fashion and currently spends her free time building up her collection, which includes a Cardi B-approved cyberdot jumpsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 1995 show and a trove of rare Comme des Garçons and Issey Miyake. Also in her collection is a rare Balenciaga dress from the fall 2006 collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, that the 29-year-old bought in New York City 10 years ago at a Goodwill shop, and wore for her wedding in May 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy