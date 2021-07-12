Cancel
Appleton, WI

Appleton man found guilty by jury of possession of over $40,000 of methamphetamines

By TERRI PEDERSON
Wiscnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC – A 45-year-old Appleton man was found guilty Friday of multiple felonies including possession of methamphetamines, which had an estimated value of $43,000. “This was a significant law enforcement investigation that went across state lines and involved law enforcement agencies from the Fox Valley down to the Kenosha area, including local drug task force,” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said, who prosecuted the case. “Their dedicated work has made our entire region safer through the arrest and conviction of Tony Weaver, a significant drug dealer.”

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

