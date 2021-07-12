Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

PODCAST: The Word on Long Beach—MLK statue. Is blaming a white supremacist a knee-jerk reaction?

By Jackie Rae
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 15 days ago

1:30 – This week on “The Word on Long Beach,” we discuss whether assuming the swastikas painted on the MLK statue was the work of white supremacists is a knee-jerk reaction that does not address long-standing issues in the 6th district.

Sheba Gillis is the granddaughter of Autrilla Scott, the former nanny for a young Bill Clinton and renowned in Central Long Beach for her involvement in neighborhood improvement. Sheba is now an educator of children in grades K-12 and she shares her thoughts.

18:52 – The Long Beach Wine Festival is happening Oct. 2-3 at Harry Bridges Memorial Park. The festival’s organizer Scherr Lillico and the owner of the only winery in Long Beach Collin Mitzenmacher join to tell us what the festival will entail, and give discount codes to the festival and Waters Edge Winery of Long Beach.

32:52 – One of the longest staff members of the Long Beach Post Jason Ruiz joins to talk about the ups and downs of covering politics in Long Beach.

The post PODCAST: The Word on Long Beach—MLK statue. Is blaming a white supremacist a knee-jerk reaction? appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacists#Jerk#The Long Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy