PODCAST: The Word on Long Beach—MLK statue. Is blaming a white supremacist a knee-jerk reaction?

1:30 – This week on “The Word on Long Beach,” we discuss whether assuming the swastikas painted on the MLK statue was the work of white supremacists is a knee-jerk reaction that does not address long-standing issues in the 6th district.

Sheba Gillis is the granddaughter of Autrilla Scott, the former nanny for a young Bill Clinton and renowned in Central Long Beach for her involvement in neighborhood improvement. Sheba is now an educator of children in grades K-12 and she shares her thoughts.

18:52 – The Long Beach Wine Festival is happening Oct. 2-3 at Harry Bridges Memorial Park. The festival’s organizer Scherr Lillico and the owner of the only winery in Long Beach Collin Mitzenmacher join to tell us what the festival will entail, and give discount codes to the festival and Waters Edge Winery of Long Beach.

32:52 – One of the longest staff members of the Long Beach Post Jason Ruiz joins to talk about the ups and downs of covering politics in Long Beach.

