Willie Green emerges as strong favorite for Pelicans head coaching job

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEight Minutes
 15 days ago

Willie Green has emerged as a strong favorite to land the Pelicans head coaching job, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU NBC NOLA. Mackel adds that a deal is not done, but the interest is mutual.

New Orleans found themselves seeking a new head coach for the second consecutive offseason after firing Stan Van Gundy in his lone season in “The Big Easy.”

Green is currently on the Suns coaching staff as an assistant after spending several years as an assistant on the Warriors.

Prior to that, Green had a 12-year career as a player in the NBA, which included a one-year run in New Orleans while they were still the Hornets.

