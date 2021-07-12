Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Tech stocks are the laggards as we await earnings from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Meanwhile, the pound is on the rise as Covid cases continue to fall. US tech stocks have led the declines this afternoon, with investors clearly showing a degree of hesitancy ahead of key earnings from the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Tech names have been a major outperformer of late, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs as traders head away from value names as Delta Covid cases rise. The Federal Reserve come into play as their two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway. With inflation concerns raising the risk of a hastier withdrawal of monetary accommodation, we are likely to see a cautious approach given the potential for tapering talk tomorrow.