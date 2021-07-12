Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 15 days ago

GNMA 782.81 – .02 – .09 – .68. Science and Technology Fund 5525.15 + .03 – .09 + 14.43. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexes#Investment Grade#Current Yield#Copyright#Emerging Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksZacks.com

Tesla Beats in Q2 as Indexes Set New Closing Highs

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes all set fresh all-time closing highs to start off a new trading week, albeit relatively moderately. A week ago, we were experiencing the worst one-day sell-off in months on fears of the Delta variant of Covid-19 crimping Great Reopening plans. The market has since shed such a gloomy outlook, and followed Friday’s strong performance with finishes in positive territory.
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks climb; indexes on pace for weekly gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble. The major indexes are all on pace for gains this week, essentially brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic activities. American Express and Twitter rose after reporting solid financial results.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street heads for records as it closes tumultuous week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose toward records on Wall Street Friday, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index was 1% higher at 4,409, as of 2:57 p.m. Eastern time. If it stays there, it would beat its all-time high of 4,384.63 set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, or 0.6%, to 35,019 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Indexes inch higher on Wall Street, preserving weekly gains

Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. The S&P 500 emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% Thursday. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, pulling major indexes back slightly from the records they set a day earlier. Weakness in big technology companies was the biggest factor. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and when the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for the economy. The central bank will release its latest report on Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares recover as China selloff eases, Fed in focus

* IMF lowers expectations for developing economies. July 28 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities gained ground on Wednesday, after logging a 5% drop over the previous three sessions, as a rout in China shares showed signs of easing, while investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve for hints on stimulus tapering.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Major Indexes Nab 2nd-Straight Record Closes

All three major benchmarks scored record closes today, extending last week's gains to land their fifth-straight wins. The Dow closed up over 82 points, while the S&P 500 landed modestly in the black, and the Nasdaq just barely eked out a gain, as investors look toward a week packed with Big Tech earnings.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks End the Week With Record Closes

Wall Street is still rallying off Monday's steep sell-off, with all three major benchmarks nabbing their fourth-straight wins. The Dow settled 238 points higher to hit a new record closing high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both marked fresh record closes as well. For the week, all three indexes landed in the black. Big Tech boosted the market today, after several big-name social media apps posted strong earnings. Elsewhere, the IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the U.S. fell to 59.7 in July, down from June's reading of 63.7 -- marking a four-month low.
Marketscapitalspectator.com

Introducing The US Macro Trend Index

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for US economic growth in this year’s second half, citing slower activity in the services sector and the potential headwind from the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Managing growth expectations down aligns with a new metric developed by CapitalSpectator.com: the US Macro Trend Index (MTI).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
StocksTrumann Democrat

Asian stock markets advance after Wall St rises to record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong retreated. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Indexes notch closing record highs as key earnings, Fed meet eyed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - All three major U.S. stock indexes eked out record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday as investors were optimistic heading into a slew of earnings from heavyweight technology and internet names this week, while caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting kept the market in check.
Stocksactionforex.com

Stocks Closed at Records as Delta Worries Receded, Dollar Index Holding On to Weak Rally

It has been a very volatile week as risk markets were initial knocked down by fear of the infectious delta variant. But sentiment made an about-turn then, even with US indexes closing at record highs. Still, despite late recovery, Australian Dollar ended as the weakest one. Yen was surprisingly the second worst performing, given that it was the early star in the week.
MarketsPosted by
WSB Radio

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksFXStreet.com

Markets apprehensive on Tech Tuesday

Tech stocks are the laggards as we await earnings from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Meanwhile, the pound is on the rise as Covid cases continue to fall. US tech stocks have led the declines this afternoon, with investors clearly showing a degree of hesitancy ahead of key earnings from the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Tech names have been a major outperformer of late, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs as traders head away from value names as Delta Covid cases rise. The Federal Reserve come into play as their two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway. With inflation concerns raising the risk of a hastier withdrawal of monetary accommodation, we are likely to see a cautious approach given the potential for tapering talk tomorrow.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GameStop to join S&P MidCap 400 index next week

July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday GameStop, one of the hottest and most visible ‘meme stocks’, will join the S&P MidCap 400 index next week. GameStop’s shares have surged more than nine fold this year, helped by a social media hype and was the spark in January for a battle casting hedge fund short-sellers against a pack of small-time investors organizing online.
Stocksetfstrategy.com

Premia launches STAR 50 ETF on HKEX

Hong Kong-based Premia Partners has expanded its product line-up with the launch of a STAR 50 ETF on HKEX. Physically replicated, the Premia STAR 50 ETF offers access to the largest and most liquid stocks traded on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Known as...
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy