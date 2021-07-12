Cancel
Microsoft Could Miss an Opportunity with Windows 11 (Premium)

By Paul Thurrott
thurrott.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like Windows 11. A lot. And I write that knowing that this system was designed for the masses and not for technology enthusiasts like myself. But now that I’m on my third build of the new platform---after a single leaked build, the first official build, and then the first revision via a cumulative update---I can already see the old Microsoft, and the old Microsoft problems creeping in. And while it’s not too late for the software giant to avoid disaster, I feel like it’s going to fall into the same old trap of trying to please everyone. And that’s a shame.

