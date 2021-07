One of the joys of summer is seeing the beautiful summer wildflowers that bloom each year here in Iowa. Our summer wildflowers thrive in open areas so, this time of year, our fields, prairies, and roadsides come alive with purple, yellow, orange, and white flowers. To help people learn about these colorful wildflowers, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding an Evening Wildflower Walk at Thorpe Park on Friday evening, Aug. 6. The walk will begin at the shelter house at 7 p.m. and last about an hour.