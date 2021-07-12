Cancel
After early struggles, Isle Royale's transplanted wolves show healthy signs of settling in

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a somewhat rough start, the wolves who survived being transplanted to Isle Royale in Lake Superior seem to have taken a liking to their new surroundings, producing multiple litters of pups. Nineteen wolves were transplanted on the island national park between 2018 and 2019 to bolster its nearly vanished...

