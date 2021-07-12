Cancel
Restaurants

Wendy’s takes the breakfast fight to Dunkin’s turf

By Jonathan Maze
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy’s appears to be taking on a certain coffee and doughnut chain based in New England with its latest marketing stunt. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain, which introduced breakfast last year, on Tuesday is going to Providence, R.I.—roughly 32 miles away from Dunkin’s Canton, Mass., headquarters—where it will open a pop-up restaurant, give customers free food and hold a contest for free breakfast for a year.

