Georgia’s June Net Tax Revenues Up 29.1 Percent, FY 2021 Up 13.5 Percent
The State of Georgia’s June net tax collections totaled $2.5 billion for an increase of $563.1 million, or 29.1 percent, compared to June 2020 when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2020. For the year-ended June 30, 2021, net tax collections totaled almost $26.90 billion for an increase approaching $3.2 billion, or 13.5 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2020 (FY ’20), when the final net tax revenues – adjusted as of August 7, 2020, to include deferred FY ’20 related tax deadline payments received in July of FY ’21 – totaled $23.7 billion.allongeorgia.com
