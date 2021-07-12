Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia’s June Net Tax Revenues Up 29.1 Percent, FY 2021 Up 13.5 Percent

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of Georgia’s June net tax collections totaled $2.5 billion for an increase of $563.1 million, or 29.1 percent, compared to June 2020 when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2020. For the year-ended June 30, 2021, net tax collections totaled almost $26.90 billion for an increase approaching $3.2 billion, or 13.5 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2020 (FY ’20), when the final net tax revenues – adjusted as of August 7, 2020, to include deferred FY ’20 related tax deadline payments received in July of FY ’21 – totaled $23.7 billion.

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

