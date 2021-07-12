Idella M. Parriott Brookings
Idella M. Parriott, 86, of Brookings, SD passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at The Neighborhood at Brookview, Brookings, SD. A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, Brookings, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at First Lutheran Church. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting with the services. Rude’s Funeral Home will live-stream the funeral service through First Lutheran Church Facebook page.brookingsregister.com
