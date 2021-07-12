Cancel
It's time to redefine mobility

Cover picture for the articleAt Bioiberica, we’re tapping into the demand for holistic health solutions with a new identity for our Healthcare branded ingredients – starting with mobility. An essential part of life, mobility contributes to our physical health, as well as our mental well-being, and therefore demands solutions that do the same. Our new guide examines the latest consumer insights concerning mobility, the opportunity for mobility innovators and the next generation ingredients coming to the fore. Plus, we tackle your most frequently asked formulation questions.

