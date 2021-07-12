It’s time to redefine mobility

Remember the old phrase “keeping up with the Joneses”? It used to be that neighbors would try to “keep up” with each other by having similar or nicer houses and cars, and we’d proudly boast about our children getting accepted into a good school or making honor roll when we’d run into friends we haven’t seen in a long time. In today’s digital world, that “keeping up” culture is expounded tenfold as we are now able to monitor the every move of our friends and families – as well as millions of strangers – 24/7 via social media.