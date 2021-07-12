Seeking Deputy General Counsel

Evidence shows an increasing number of defendants are exercising their Sixth Amendment right to represent themselves, as established in Faretta v. California, 422 U.S. 806, 832 (1975). While Faretta recognized the accused’s right to self-representation, the Supreme Court explained that proceeding pro se does not excuse lack of compliance with “relevant rules of procedural and substantive law.” Id. at 834 n.46. Recognizing that a typical pro se defendant is not familiar with such rules, the Supreme Court stated that a trial judge may “even over objection of the accused—appoint a ‘standby counsel’ to aid the accused if and when the accused requests help, and to be available to represent the accused in the event that termination of the defendant’s self-representation is necessary.” Id. Just as the number of defendants proceeding pro se has increased, so has the number of standby counsel in state and federal courts.