Seeking Deputy General Counsel
A financial advisory company has retained Kinney Recruiting on a search for a Deputy General Counsel in Southern California (Los Angeles preferred) or Chicago. The company (100 employees across the United States) provides tax and financial consulting to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. This Deputy General Counsel will assist the General Counsel on all legal matters pertaining to running a professional services business, including risk management, reviewing and negotiating commercial agreements, engagement letters, coordinate with HR on employment law matters, and oversee external counsel.abovethelaw.com
