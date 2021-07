Gaming videos have taken over the internet. Whether on YouTube or elsewhere, recordings of people playing online games and giving some kind of reaction or commentary regularly get millions of views. The only requirements seem to be having a computer and a microphone, and you can begin putting your footage out into the world for everybody to see. There are other reasons you might want to record your gameplay, but this is probably the most common one. But when you're getting started down this kind of path, it can be difficult to decide which software to use in order to get the highest quality video of your gameplay.