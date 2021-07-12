Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong Wind Gusts This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible from showers and storms that will move through these areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong outflow wind gusts may occur well ahead of any shower or storm. Seek safe shelter prior to the arrival of storms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
City
Green River, WY
City
Riverton, WY
County
Sublette County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Mountains#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy