Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong Wind Gusts This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible from showers and storms that will move through these areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong outflow wind gusts may occur well ahead of any shower or storm. Seek safe shelter prior to the arrival of storms.alerts.weather.gov
