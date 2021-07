Trixie is a seven-year-old black spayed pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender. Her previous owner died. Trixie is a people-friendly dog, allows being handled. She is calm and seem to seek her handler’s attention. During her play group time, Trixie had displayed a gentle and dainty attitude, tolerant of other dogs around her, but didn’t engage in any play. She was happy to observe other dogs play in the yard, but gave a low growl to a rambunctious husky for space. Trixie is recommended to be in home with middle school-aged children and is good with calm dogs at home. Send an email, including his ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to make an appointment to meet Trixie.