'FBoy Island': A Dating Show Pitting D-Bags Against 'Nice Guys'

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we thought we'd seen it all, HBO Max is giving us a new dating show with a triggering yet thoroughly entertaining premise. On Monday, the streaming service unveiled the trailer for a forthcoming series dubbed FBoy Island, in which 24 men vie for the attention of 3 women on a tropical island (classic). However, the twist is that half of the men are, ugh, quote-unquote "Nice Guys" looking for their soulmate, while the other half are just there to win a cash prize — and it's up to the ladies to suss out who's there for love and who's there for money.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
