'FBoy Island': A Dating Show Pitting D-Bags Against 'Nice Guys'

Over the last 10 years, reality dating shows have become more popular. This has forced producers to get more creative when it comes, and it looks like HBO Max’s FBoy Island is the latest iteration. The upcoming series puts a new spin on the concept of looking for love. In the show, three single women will attempt to find the perfect man for them on an island with 24 eligible bachelors. However, not all of the guys are there for the right reasons. 12 of them are ‘nice guys’ and the other 12 are ‘f boys’ who are only on the show to win a cash prize. It’ll be up to the ladies to see through the lies and find someone worth their time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about FBoy Island.