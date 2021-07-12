'FBoy Island': A Dating Show Pitting D-Bags Against 'Nice Guys'
Just when we thought we'd seen it all, HBO Max is giving us a new dating show with a triggering yet thoroughly entertaining premise. On Monday, the streaming service unveiled the trailer for a forthcoming series dubbed FBoy Island, in which 24 men vie for the attention of 3 women on a tropical island (classic). However, the twist is that half of the men are, ugh, quote-unquote "Nice Guys" looking for their soulmate, while the other half are just there to win a cash prize — and it's up to the ladies to suss out who's there for love and who's there for money.www.papermag.com
