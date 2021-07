After recording a single in each of the first three games of his second big-league stint, Kelenic is 0-for-14 over his last four contests. Kelenic went right back to looking the part of prized prospect when he received a demotion to Triple-A Tacoma in early June, posting a .333/.419/.678 slash line with eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs over his last 22 games with the Rainiers before a promotion July 17. However, Kelenic is still getting fooled nearly half the time against big-league pitching, as he sports a massive 48.1 percent strikeout rate across the 27 plate appearances he's logged over his first seven contests back. It's a small sample, but his plate discipline actually appears to have regressed -- Kelenic went down on strikes at a still-elevated but more acceptable 28.3 percent clip over his first 92 big-league plate appearances earlier in the season.